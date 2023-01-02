Police nab suspect in 2 Manassas-area bank robberies

On December 29, the suspect involved in two bank robberies near Manassas. was arrested. The first robbery occurred at Wells Fargo on October 4, and the second at Bank of America on November 19.

Fairfax County police arrested the suspect on December 28 concerning a bank robbery in the Reston area. During the investigation, the suspect was connected to the two robberies in Prince William County.

On December 29, following the investigation, Prince William County detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused.

Zachary Allen, 37, of 1842 Ryderwood Ct in Landover, Md., faces two counts of robbery.

On November 19 at 9:19 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of America located at 8501 Sudley Road near Manassas to investigate a robbery. A man entered the bank and approached a teller, where he passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm.

On October 4 at 10:13 a.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road near Manassas to investigate initial reports of a panic alarm activation. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and approached a teller, passing a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm before he took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.