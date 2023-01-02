Fire destroys home on banks of Occoquan River

[Photo: Prince William County fire and rescue] [Photo: Prince William County fire and rescue]

A fire demolished a single-family home on the banks of the Occoquan River on New Year’s Day.

Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road in Buckhall, near Manassas, at 11:44 a.m., Sunday, January 1, for a report of a house fire.

Crews arrived to see flames shooting through the attic and roof. Fire crews tell us the volume of fire and structural damage that made battling the blaze difficult and time-consuming.

The home was destroyed.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced four adults and three children.

One firefighter was injured during exterior operations and was transported and treated at a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.