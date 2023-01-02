Christmas fire in Stafford is arson, rules fire marshal

A house fire on Christmas in Stafford County was intentionally set, says the county fire marshal.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 25th, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Ramoth Church Road. Police heard a man breaking windows. As deputies arrived, they discovered a mobile home had been set ablaze.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for the reported structure fire and arrived approximately five minutes later. Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews extended multiple lines and controlled the fire in 10 minutes.

Three individuals were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.

While on the scene, deputies spoke with Jonathan Rios, 41, of Stafford. Rios had warrants issued by a judge in Stafford County for larceny, a judge in Fredericksburg for probation violation, and a judge in Spotsylvania County for grand larceny.

Police arrested him on outstanding warrants. A witness told police that Rios and a woman were inside the trailer having an argument just before the fire started, according to a joint press release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the fire and rescue office. The woman, Pearl Quinn, 48, of Stafford, fled the scene before deputies arrived, police said.

Authorities found Quinn had a warrant from Stafford County for a capias. Police later arrested Quinn, located on December 29, and held her without bond.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained a warrant for the burning or destroying of an unoccupied dwelling (arson) on Rios. It was served at the jail on December 30, where he continues to be held without bond.

Fire and Rescue units were assisted on the scene by the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.