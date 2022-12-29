Girl, 14, victim in late-night robbery, fight at VRE station

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the only multi-level parking garage in Prince William County.

On Tuesday, December 28, at 12:41 a.m., officers were called to the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express parking garage at 1040 Express Drive in Woodbridge. A 14-year-old girl and multiple male acquaintances were in the parking garage when they were approached by three masked men.

Two suspects brandished firearms before both groups began to fight.

During the encounter, three females approached the victim and began to assault her before taking her property.

Eventually, all parties separated, and the victim ran to a nearby business, where they called the police. Fire and rescue personnel responded and treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim was turned over to a family member.