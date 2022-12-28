Police blotter: ‘Holidays are hell’ edition: Fight breaks out over wifi password, driver charged after yelling at I-95 drivers

A 24-year-old man is behind bars after fighting with a 60-year-old woman over a wifi password at their home.

The two are family members, police said. A Stafford sheriff’s deputy was called to Quiet Brook Court at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for a fight report. When he arrived, he found the two fighting over the wireless internet password and the placement of Christmas lights, a police report states.

The 24-year-old became aggressive and was charged with assault and battery, police said. He was released on a summons.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In an unrelated incident earlier that afternoon on Interstate 95, witnesses reported a driver swerving all over the road while yelling “happy holidays” and other vehicles on the road.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle at milepost 140, near the Stafford County Courthouse, at 3:56 p.m. A deputy found six open alcohol containers in the car, a police report states.

After seeing the driver had glassy and bloodshot eyes, the deputy charged him with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a vehicle, and a traffic lane violation, police said.

He was held on a $2,000 secured bond.