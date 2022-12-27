Wrong-way driver on I-95 charged in Stafford County

A wrong-way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County.

On December 25 at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor was called to Interstate 95 near the 136-mile marker, near Stafford Regional Airport, for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes.

Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was traveling in the correct direction by that time, police said.

The driver of the Dodge had corrected his direction but was traveling at approximately 50 mph and using all three lanes to navigate the nearly empty highway, police said.

The deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused and increased his speed into the 70s. Finally, after two miles, the emergency lights and sirens cajoled the suspect into pulling to the shoulder and stopping, police said.

Police arrested and charged him with DUI with a blood alcohol content over .20, eluding, drinking while driving, and a traffic lane violation. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing.