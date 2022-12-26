3 homeless after Christmas Day fire

Three people are homeless after a fire on Christmas.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 25, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Ramoth Church Road, near the county’s regional airport.

Fire crews found a mobile home fully involved. Crews extended multiple lines and brought the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Three people inside the home escaped before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Units were assisted on the scene by the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.