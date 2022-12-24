Firefighter suffered injury, 2 displaced after house fire near Dale City

At 4:11 p.m. Friday, December 23, Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to the 6000 block of Fox Den Court near for a house fire.

Crews arrived to find a working kitchen fire and the occupants safely out of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished. The kitchen sustained moderate damage.

A fire marshal determined the house unsafe to occupy. The fire displaced one adult and one child. A firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the blaze.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was food left unattended on the stovetop.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone never to leave food unattended cooking on a stovetop. Always keep combustible materials and small children away from cooking devices in use.

