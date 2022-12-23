Woodbridge man eluded capture for 3 years caught in Stafford

A wanted man from Woodbridge will spend Christmas in jail after avoiding arrest for three years, police said.

On Wednesday, December 21, at 7:14 p.m. Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a hit call and ran at Kwik Mart on Onville Road in North Stafford.

The victim’s vehicle had been struck and damaged while in the store. They talked with the driver, who refused to provide any information and fled the scene.

A witness was able to provide a license plate to Deputy Suh, and he was able to make contact with the registered owner. The owner provided the identity of the driver, and Deputy Suh discovered he was on Prince William County’s naughty list for a felony probation violation back in 2019.

Later in his shift, Deputy Suh located the suspect vehicle, now abandoned, in Garrison Woods. Deputies decided to “stay frosty and watch over it in case this Grinch returned. Just like a miracle happening on 34th Street, the suspect returned,” according to a police press release.

At 9:07 a.m. Thursday, December 22, Sergeant A.I. Assur was watching over the vehicle when another vehicle parked next to the suspect vehicle. Sergeant Assur followed the vehicle on Garrisonville Road and recognized the wanted suspect as a passenger.

Sergeant Assur turned on his red and blue lights and initiated a traffic stop in Stafford Market Place.

Jalil Berryman, 33, was arrested for an outstanding probation violation from Prince William County. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was given no bond.

The hit-and-run case is still under investigation.