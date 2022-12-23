Tow truck driver pulls from flooded vehicle in Nokesville

An unidentified tow truck driver pulled another driver from rushing water in Prince William County.

The 9-1-1 call came in about 2 p.m. today, December 23, 2022, for a driver in a BMW in the 15300 block of Fleetwood Drive in Nokesville, near the Fauquier County line, who became trapped in rising water.

According to initial information, the tow truck driver pulled the driver to safety when rescue crews arrived. The BMW driver was not injured.

According to reports, police closed a portion of Fleetwood Drive due to rising flood water.

The area is prone to flooding, as Cedar Run often topples its banks after heavy rain.

More than three inches of rain fell in western Prince William and Fauquier counties in the past 24 hours.

Had it been colder, we’d be measuring feet of snow in those areas.