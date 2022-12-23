Suspected Aquia Town Center tire thief nabbed

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a tire thief earlier this month.

On December 12 at 10:01 p.m., deputies were called to Tires Plus in Towne Center at Aquia for a larceny in progress. An alert resident reported that a suspect had hopped the business fence and loaded items into an orange van.

Deputy E.E. West located the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and conducted a traffic stop with Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson, Deputy S. Waheed, and Deputy B.E. Vaughn.

Four tires were recovered from the van’s rear and returned to the business owner.

Gilberto Alexander Zavala Portillo, 39, of King George, is charged with petit larceny, trespassing, vandalism to the fence, and no driver’s license. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.