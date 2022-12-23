Power outages affect residents across the region

Utility companies across the region report power outages as winds increase and temperatures drop.

There are reports of fallen trees on powerlines across the area following a powerful cold front that swept through the area this morning, prompting high wind gusts. The outages have caused traffic lights to go dark, prompting a police response.

As of 2:40 p.m., In Prince William County, more than 1,700 customers are without power. Most of them are NOVEC customers.

In Stafford County, 236 customers are out. Most are Dominion Energy customers.

In Spostsylvania County, about 1,500 Dominion Energy customers are without power. There are also some Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers without power.

In Fairfax County, nearly 7,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.