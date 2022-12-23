Manassas-area crash victim’s family received $8,000 in 24 hours

The community has rallied around a family of a man who died in a rollover car crash this week near Manassas Mall.

According to a GoFundMe spokeswoman who emailed PLN, the sister of Alex Randy Portillo, who died in a crash Tuesday night on Sudley Road, launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses.

In one day, the community donated nearly $8,000 to help.

Police said Portillo was driving a 2014 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed east on Sudley Road, approaching Rixlew Lane when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the parking lot of a local business. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Fire and rescue personnel transported the driver to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 24-year-old woman in the seat passenger was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.