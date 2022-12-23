Drivers asked to avoid, delay travel due high winds, deep freeze

If possible, motorists planning to travel are asked to avoid travel tonight, Friday, December 23, due to a flash freeze risk and high winds.

If you must travel, VDOT urges you to adjust your travel time based on road and weather conditions. Roads may be more severe based on forecasts north and west of the Fredericksburg area, warns the state agency.

Air temperatures will begin to fall today and stay below freezing over the weekend as well as pavement temperatures will grow colder, which can cause the potential for a flash freeze risk on any wet pavement. This may cause slick, hazardous road conditions. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps, elevated surfaces, and in shaded areas.

High winds, with gusts surpassing 40 mph, are expected to continue into tomorrow, December 24, which could cause the potential for advisories.

Crews are continuing to monitor wind speeds at the bridges across the region. Crews are also monitoring for downed trees and debris on state-maintained roads.

Travelers should check 511Virginia for updates. High wind advisories may be posted for the bridges.

When a high wind advisory is posted at a bridge, high-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, box trucks, large vans, and SUVs are advised not to cross the bridge. Trucks carrying small or empty loads may be especially at risk.