Car stolen in Delaware tracked to Stafford, driver arrested

Deputies were able to arrest a suspect and recover a stolen vehicle after a brief pursuit in the southern portion of Stafford County.

On Thursday, December 22, 11:26 a.m. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded to the area of Chatham Heights Road for a stolen vehicle. The black Chevy Suburban was reported stolen in Delaware the previous day and was tracked to Stafford County.

Deputy Ludolph canvassed the businesses in the area and learned the suspect had attempted to sell the stolen Suburban. Meanwhile, Deputy S.M. Eastman located the stolen vehicle on nearby Claiborne Avenue. As Deputy Eastman attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled toward Chatham Heights Road, police said.

After Eastman used his police radio, deputies converged on the area, prompting the suspect into the Earls True Value Hardware parking lot.

As deputies blocked each parking lot exit, the suspect was forced into a back corner of the lot, with no avenue of escape. He was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Hernan Arellano-Reyna, 24, of Arkansas, is charged with receiving stolen property, larceny with intent to sell, eluding and possessing a controlled substance. Arellano-Reyna was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.