Police find suspected Manassas-area shoplifter accused of assaulting cop

Police arrested an Alexandria man accused of assaulting a police officer during a shoplifting case at a Walmart in July.

On July 11 at 9:29 a.m., officers responded to Walmart to investigate a shoplifter. Before officers arrived at the store, store security personnel detained a man, later identified as the accused, who was observed putting items into a backpack before walking towards the exit, where he encountered security personnel.

While investigating the incident, the accused initially provided security personnel and officers with false identifying information. When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, he resisted and pushed himself into an officer causing the officer to fall before fleeing the store, police said.

The officer reported minor injuries. Today, Thursday, December 22, Fairfax County police arrested the suspect.

Stanton Theodore Jones, 24, of the 8600 block of Beekman Place in Alexandria, is charged with assault & battery on a law enforcement officer, shoplifting, and false identity to law enforcement. His court date is pending.