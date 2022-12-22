Good Samaritan used magnet to pick up spilled nails

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tells us how a resident used a magnet to pick up nails spilled at a commuter lot just off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford.

Someone really screwed up when they lost a box of roofing nails near the Staffordboro Commuter Lot last week. Here is the riveting story…

On December 16th at 5:00 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn and Deputy A.T. Leckemby located a debris field of roofing nails on Staffordboro Boulevard. Residents in the area must have felt a-“tack”-ed as the road was closed for what appeared to be a lengthy cleanup. Hope of passing by was deflated by the mess.

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan stopped by with a magnet and made quick work of the spill.

Deputies will present the Good Samaritan a Sheriff’s Recognition Coin for helping in this treadful situation.