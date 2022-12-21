A stolen vehicle has been reunited with its owner after a teenager took it for a joyride turned police pursuit.

On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 11 p.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy at the Valero Gas Station was at 2142 Richmond Highway.

While there, he observed a stolen vehicle. The driver and the deputy made eye contact before the driver took off at high speed. The deputy engaged in a pursuit northbound on Richmond Highway.

The driver traveled 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, and additional deputies came to help. The driver continued onto Coal Landing Road and then onto Confederate Way, ignoring stop signs along the way, police said.

Once the driver was on Antietam Loop, he parked in front of a home and bailed out of the vehicle, police said. The deputy stopped his car, got out, and chased him to Pilot Knob Loop.

The suspect attempted to hide behind an air conditioning unit. The deputy found him and placed him in handcuffs.

The 15-year-old suspect, from Woodbridge, is charged with grand larceny, felony eluding, unlawfully entering a vehicle to set it in motion, driving without a license, reckless driving, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to police, the teenager said he stole the car to go on a joyride. Authorities called the vehicle’s owner to retrieve the car.