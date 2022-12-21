Stranger knocks, asks to come in, kept turning doorknob

A man knocked on a door at a Woodbridge home and asked to be let in. He didn’t like the answer he received from the homeowner.

On Monday, December 19, at 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Chinkapin Oak Lane, Georgetown Village, just off Route 1 in Woodbridge, to investigate a possible attempted burglary.

Police said a stranger knocked on the homeowner’s door at 6:45 p.m. the day before, on Sunday, December 18. During a conversation through the door, the man claimed his vehicle had broken down and needed money.

The man repeatedly asked to be let into the home and kept turning the locked doorknob. The man eventually left the area on foot. No weapons were seen.

During a canvass, a neighbor reported seeing the same man approach their home prior. That homeowner did not answer the door or speak to the man.