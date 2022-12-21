Central Rappahannock Regional Library continues to distribute free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

Customers can pick up test kits through curbside pickup at most library branches during open hours. Kits are unavailable at Towne Centre Branch, Fried Center, or IdeaSpace.

Up to four COVID test kits can be requested per visit. Test kits are currently in stock in limited quantities. If stock runs out, a notice will appear on librarypoint.org and CRRL’s social media and be updated once stock is replenished.

Neither a picture ID nor a CRRL library card is required to pick up a test kit. These easy-to-use kits are for use at home. Each kit is labeled with instructions and an expiration date. Tests must be stored between 36-86 degrees Fahrenheit to remain viable. These are rapid antigen (not PCR) tests for COVID-19.

To reserve a kit for curbside pickup, go to librarypoint.org/ask to request via chat or phone during library open hours. Requests by email cannot be accommodated. Please specify your preferred pickup branch. If contacting via phone, select your branch from the menu. COVID-19 test kits may not be requested after hours.

For any questions about using the test, interpreting the results, or what to do next, contact a healthcare provider, the local health department, or the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/protect-yourself/covid19testing or 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343), Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm.

For more information, visit librarypoint.org/news/covid-tests.