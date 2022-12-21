Driver dies after high-speed rollover crash near Manassas mall

A Manassas man died in a rollover crash on Sudley Road near Manassas.

On Tuesday, December 20, at 10:43 p.m., Prince William police were called to a crash in the 8400 block of Sudley Road Manassas to investigate a single-vehicle crash near Manassas Mall.

The driver of a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Sudley Road, approaching Rixlew Lane, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the parking lot of a local business. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Fire and rescue personnel transported the driver to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 24-year-old woman in the seat passenger was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police. An investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the 2014 Honda Civic was identified as Alex Randy Portillo, 26, of Manassas.