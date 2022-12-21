Driver, 18, flees police; Side mirror strikes cop

Police said an 18-year-old tried to flee the scene of a traffic stop and struck an officer’s arm with his car.

On Tuesday, December 20, at 9:20 p.m., a Prince William County police officer conducted a vehicle stop on a blue 2008 Mercedes SC400 in the area of Dale Boulevard and Forestdale Avenue in Dale City.

Police said the officer stopped the driver for speeding and having no license plate on the vehicle. The officer spoke with the driver, who provided the officer with a false ID. As the officer attempted to read the vehicle identification number, the driver accelerated, striking the officer in the arm with the vehicle’s mirror.

The driver fled the area and was not pursued. The officer was not injured. A short time later, an officer observed the same vehicle exit a parking lot onto Dale Boulevard and attempted a vehicle stop.

The driver again fled and was not pursued. The vehicle was eventually unoccupied in front of a residence in the 4100 block of Glendale Road in Dale City. Officers checked the residence home where the vehicle was parked but didn’t find the driver.

The driver is Angel Isaac Cabrera Chirinos, 18, of the 4100 block of Glendale Rd in Dale City, police said.

He’s a Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for one count of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony eluding, two counts of providing false information to police, and multiple traffic-related offenses, police said.

Police are searching for him.