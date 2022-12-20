Shots fired in Fredericksburg, on Fall Hill Avenue, Howard Street

Fredericksburg police report shots fired in two separate areas of the city.

Shots on Fall Hill Avenue were fired near Mary Washington Hosptial, while Howard Street is located south of Downtown.

3300 block Fall Hill Avenue, 12/16, 5:00 p.m., A person reported seeing two men in a verbal altercation in front of Express Food Mart. Both individuals walked behind the convenience store, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots fired. When patrol officers arrived at the incident, both individuals involved in the verbal altercation had left the area. One nearby residence was struck. No persons were injured.

1300 block Howard Avenue, 12/17, 5:30 p.m., Multiple people reported hearing several gunshots fired. Patrol officers responded and interviewed witnesses while canvassing the area. Several shell casings were located. One witness stated the suspect fired from a grey-colored SUV. One residence was struck. No persons were injured.