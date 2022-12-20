Prince William County Republicans will hold a mass meeting on January 4, 2023, to select its nominee for the Special Election to fill the Gainesville District Supervisor seat.

The mass meeting is planned to be held at Battlefield High School. It will be open to any registered voter residing in the Gainesville district who promises to support the election of the candidate nominated, states a press release.

Peter Candland resigned from the Gainesville seat on Friday, December 16, triggering the need for a special election in February. Haymarket Town Councilman Bob Weir and former Prince William County School Board member Alyson Satterwhite will seek the party’s nomination.

So far, we’ve not heard from Democrats who might seek the seat. We’ve asked the Prince William County Democratic Committee for updated information and will post it as soon as possible.

Candland was elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2011. His resignation follows the approval of the Prince William Digital Gateway, which will allow data centers to be built on 800 acres of land next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Candland owns a home on land earmarked for data centers and stands to make millions of dollars on the sale of his property to data center developers.

Candland talked to us about his resignation in this exclusive report.