Man stabbed outside Manassas restaurant, suspect in custody

A Manassas man faces charges after another man was stabbed in a restaurant parking lot in Manassas.

On December 19, 2022, at midnight, Manassas City Police responded to El Tenampe Restaurant at the 9000 block of Centreville Road for a report of a fight.

Upon police arrival, it was discovered that several patrons were fighting in the parking lot. One subject was stabbed by an unknown person, described as a Hispanic/White male wearing a white shirt, who fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police Investigation led to the identification of the suspect, who was arrested in Prince William County without incident at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 19, 2022.

Bryan Hernandez Diaz, 19, of Manassas, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.