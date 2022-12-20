Fire rips through Manassas-area home, 8 homeless

Eight people are homeless in the days leading up to Christmas after a fire at a home near Manassas.

At 1:22 a.m. today, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, units were dispatched to the 10300 block of Lomond Drive near Manassas for a report of a single-family dwelling on fire.

Crews arrived with fire showing and all occupants safely out of the home.

The occupants awoke from a popping sound. Shortly afterward, the home’s smoke detectors activated. The fire was located in a bedroom left vacant earlier in the evening.

The home sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

The structure was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The American Red Cross responded to assist the five adults and three children displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all homes to be equipped with smoke detectors. Detectors provide the best means to provide you and your family the ability to detect and safely escape from a home fire quickly.

Check your batteries regularly to ensure proper operation.