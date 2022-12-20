Deputy finds woman asleep at wheel, charges her with DUI

Stafford County sheriff’s deputies placed DUI charges on two drivers in two separate incidents.

The first occurred at High Pointe Boulevard, and Stonegate Place on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 7:27 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to an unknown medical emergency call.

The caller said a vehicle was parked in the middle of the street, and a woman was asleep at the wheel. When Deputy Jett arrived on the scene, he observed the vehicle in the middle of the street.

When the driver awoke, she had glassy, bloodshot, droopy eyes and the extremely strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, police said. It was also discovered she did not have a driver’s license.

Donna Leonetti, 60, of New Jersey, is charged with driving under the influence, refusal, obstruction of justice, no driver’s license, and using abusive language towards others, police said. She was held without bond due to refusing to participate in a bond hearing, police said.

The second occurred on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. Deputy J.W. Ahern responded to a call of a reckless driver.

The caller said a vehicle struck several construction cones on Interstate 95. Deputy Ahern was able to locate the suspect vehicle on Babcock Road with fresh damages, police said.

Deputy Ahern made contact with the driver, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and admitted to striking the cones.

Alan White JR., 29, of Stafford, is charged with driving under the influence and held until sober, police said.