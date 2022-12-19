Stafford offices, departments, and facilities will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday, and January 2, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday.

District, Circuit, and Juvenile Domestic Relations courts will be closed on December 23, December 26, and January 2. Additionally, Juvenile Domestic Relations and District Court will close at noon on December 22, 2022.

Both locations of the residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will close at noon on December 24, 2022, and be closed all day on December 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information – (540) 658-4400

Emergency – 911

Sheriff’s Office Information – (540) 658-4400

Emergency – 911

Magistrate – (540) 659-2968

All outdoor parks are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.