Schools superintendent recognizes non-profits that helped children at Christmastime

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade thanked area non-profit organizations who helped to make the holidays special for children.

McDade recognized the SPARK education foundation, which works with businesses and non-profits in the community, for organizing these events:

Fraternal Order of Police Battlefield Lodge #43 for providing students with opportunities to participate in Santa Cop;

Volunteer Prince William for supporting students and their families during the holidays through “Un-Trim-A-Tree” and “Holiday Helpers“;

Northern Virginia Family Services for supporting students and families throughout the year;

All PWCS business and community partners support our community all year round by donating, gifting, supplying, and collaborating with us;

And, school staff, parents, and students who donate clothes, food, school supplies, toys, books, games, and make contributions to our schools’ food pantries and clothes closets.

SPARK stands for “Supporting Partnerships and Resources for Kids.” SPARK’s mission is to engage community and business partners to fund and promote initiatives and new opportunities that enhance educational excellence.

You can find more information about the organization and how to get involved here.