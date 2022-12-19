Robberies reported in Balls Ford Road corridor, an area near Manassas known for increased crime

Police are investigating a series of robberies in the Balls Ford Road corridor that occurred over the weekend.

The area, just off Interstate 66 near Manassas, has a hotspot of crime that has garnered extra police attention over the past year. In addition to a drug-related murder on the street, business owners say the homeless living in the surrounding woods are helping themselves with food and merchandise.

Here are the two reports from Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On December 18 at 5:20AM, officers responded to the 10500 block of Balls Ford Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by two unknown men by an abandoned building near the above location. One of the men reportedly brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. At one point during the encounter, the victim was able to retrieve some of his property before separating from the men. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were no located.

Suspect Descriptions:

White male, late 20s-early 30s, bald wearing glasses with a tattoo on his neck and hand No last known clothing description reported

Black male, late 20s-early 30s, 6’6″ with a thin build and short black hair Last seen wearing a blue camo-style jacket and dark-colored latex gloves

Strong-Arm Robbery | Domestic Related – On December 17 at 9:48AM, officers responded to the 7200 block of New Market Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old woman, arrived at a business in the above location to pick-up a friend when she was approached by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused got into the victim’s car where he then proceeded to strike the victim multiple times before forcibly removing items in the victim’s possession. In the process of assaulting the victim, the accused broke the headrest and interior door handle in the victim’s vehicle. The parties separated and police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. At the time of the incident, the accused had an active protective order barring contact with the victim. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants against the accused, identified as Christian Joel DE JESUS SANTIAGO. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted:

Christian Joel DE JESUS SANTIAGO, 27, of no fixed address

Described a Hispanic male, 6’0″, 180lbs with brown hair and brown eyes Wanted for robbery, destruction of property, and violating a protective order