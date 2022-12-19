Dale City crash, road rage leads to shots fired

Police said a 30-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at a driver during a rear-end crash on Dale Boulevard.

Here’s the police report:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm | Hit & Run – On December 18 at 3:15PM, officers responded to the 4400 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a hit & run. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles involved. The investigation revealed the other driver involved was reportedly driving erratically when the vehicle stopped abruptly causing the reporting party to rear-end the vehicle. The other driver then fled the scene as police were being contacted.

While officers were investigating the incident, additional officers located the other vehicle in nearby parking lot unoccupied. As officers were processing the vehicle, a man approached who was later determined to be the driver of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as the accused, was determined to be intoxicated and subsequently detained. Officers later learned the accused was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another unidentified vehicle. At one point, the accused exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds towards the other vehicle before the parties separated. The other vehicle, only described as a black Toyota Corolla, was not located. Shell casings were located in the roadway. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Anthony Jermaine BOWLES, was arrested.

Arrested on December 18:

Anthony Jermaine BOWLES, 30, of no fixed address

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm, hit & run, and public intoxication Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond