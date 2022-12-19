2 children injured in crash involving Stafford County school bus

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation of a serious accident involving a Stafford County school bus on Brooke Road.

At 3:27 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, rescue crews were dispatched to a crash in the 1300 block of Brooke Road. A blue Volkswagen sedan was traveling northbound on Brooke Road behind a school bus.

The bus had just left Grafton Village Elementary School and had 12 students onboard.

The Volkswagen went into the oncoming lane, across the double yellow lines passing the school bus, and struck a southbound red Dodge SUV nearly head-on.

The Volkswagen proceeded to clip the front of the school bus, hit the embankment, and overturn. The impact sent the school bus into the embankment, and it rolled onto the driver’s side.

Two students were transported by rescue squad to a hospital to be checked for their injuries. The drivers of the Volkswagen and Dodge were also transported to the hospital for their injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

As the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the accident, Traffic Safety Unit Volunteers diverted traffic from the closed roadway.

“This scene was truly a team effort, and we would like to thank our community partners for their assistance. Thank you to the community members, Stafford County Fire and Rescue, Stafford County Public Schools and Transportation, and the wrecker services that responded. A huge thank you to Grafton Village Elementary School principal, Mr. Sidebotham, and his staff for responding to the scene and helping coordinate the reunification of the brave students with their family members at the Brooke Road Commuter Lot,” a sheriff’s spokesman states.

The accident is still under investigation by Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz. Numerous witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.