Mob attacks Old Navy employees at Stafford Marketplace

The public’s assistance is needed once more to catch two individuals who have shoplifted and assaulted store staff twice.

On Wednesday, December 14, at 8:42 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to the Old Navy at 1250 Stafford Market Place for a report of a larceny. Two females entered the store and stole $1,000 worth of items. As the women were leaving, one pulled out a canister of pepper-sprayed and attacked a teenage staff member.

On December 6, at 8:58 p.m., deputies were called to the Old Navy store and stole $1,000 worth of items again. After reviewing the facts of the larceny, it appeared the suspects were possibly connected to an incident in Fredericksburg earlier that day, police said. During that incident, one of the suspects again pepper-sprayed a staff member before fleeing in a silver Ford Taurus.

Police suspect the same mob of women in both incidents.

Those who recognize these suspects or have any information are asked to please get in touch with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.