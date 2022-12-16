Swerving and ‘driving unusually slowly:’ Tractor trailer driver charged with DUI

Sheriff’s deputies charged a tractor-trailer driver with DUI.

A deputy stopped the driver at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, near the Washington Square Walmart shopping center plaza. Police received reports of a tractor-trailer running off the road and driving unusually slowly.

When he responded to the area, the deputy observed the tractor-trailer failing to maintain the travel lane and traveling 20 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman said.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and pinpoint pupils, said the spokesman.

After conducting a field sobriety test, the driver was placed in handcuffs, where he resisted arrest. Deputies were able to sway the driver not to continue resisting.

James Hutchins, 51, of Moseley, is charged with driving under the influence while operating a commercial vehicle, obstruction of justice, failure to maintain the lane of travel, driving too slowly, driving without carrying his license, and refusing a breath test.

He was held on a $2,500 secured bond.