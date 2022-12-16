Girl, 12, sexually assaulted after being offered ride; driver charged

A Manassas Park man faces charges after a 13-year-old girl said a man picked her up in a truck and sexually assaulted her.

On Thursday, December 15, detectives identified a suspect sought in connection to the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road.

Last night, police said the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was riding her bicycle in the area at 9:16 a.m. near the intersection in rainy conditions and became exhausted.

A man pulled up in a pickup and offered her a ride. She accepted, and the man put her bike in the back of his truck, and the two drove away.

The driver drove to a nearby parking lot and proceeded to sexually assault the victim in a nearby parking lot. After the assault, the victim got out, and the man drove off with the victim’s bike, police said.

The victim was able to take a photo of the vehicle before the suspect drove away, which police posted last night.

Following the release of information and a picture of the suspect vehicle, information was obtained which ultimately led to the identity of the driver operating the vehicle at the time.

Detectives located the vehicle unoccupied in a Manassas Park commuter lot and were able to find the driver.

The driver met with detectives at the Western District Police Station near Manassas. The accused was not the owner of the vehicle.

Sender Juventino Linares Rivera, 35, of 10908 Coverstone Dr, #B2, in Manassas is charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, carnal knowledge, attempted rape, and attempted strangulation.

His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.