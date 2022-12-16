Attempted robber brandishes gun at Family Dollar

Police are searching for the man they say pulled out a gun in a retail store during an attempted robbery.

On Thursday, December 15, at 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 14581 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate the initial report of a robbery.

The investigation revealed an unknown man selected items inside the business before walking towards the exit. An employee confronted the suspect, which led to a verbal interaction. During the encounter, the suspect dumped the unpaid items onto the floor before brandishing a firearm toward the employee as he left the store.

There was no physical contact between the suspect and the employee, and no shots were fired during the incident.

The suspect was described as black, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a medium build, long hair twists, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black fitted cap, a red hooded sweatshirt with a grey vest on top, and blue jeans.