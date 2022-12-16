Ashworth commends police, attorneys in prosecution of domestic assault and battery suspect



Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Glennard Kenny McFadden for one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of domestic assault and battery.

According to a press release from the commonwealth attorney’s office, on Tuesday, December 14, 2022, a Prince William County jury found Glennard Kenny McFadden guilty of both charges following a three-day jury trial in the Circuit Court. A sentencing hearing for McFadden is scheduled for April 6, 2023.

On August 14, 2016, medics and officers from the Manassas Park Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Manassas Park. Police found a victim injured with two head lacerations, one being a significant laceration to her forehead, cut to the bone.

According to the press release on March 17, 2018, the same victim was battered by McFadden in her home.

“Our office remains committed to addressing intimate partner, gender-based, and family-based violence in our community. Our Domestic Violence team works diligently to bring justice to survivors and to end cycles of abuse,” said Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth.

Ashworth commended Attorney Marcia Payne, the Manassas Park Police Department, notably Lieutenant Dustin Walker, for his investigation of these cases, and Giné Ryan of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Program, who provided support for the victim and her family.

Ashworth is the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. She was elected in November 2019.