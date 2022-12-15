Good dog: Animal bites would-be thief

On December 15 at 12:15 a.m., Prince William police officers responded to the 13000 block of Kenmar Drive Lake Ridge to investigate an attempted robbery.

A 27-year-old woman, was walking her six-month-old pit bull in the above area when she was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect asked to hold the dog.

When the victim declined, the man picked the dog up and attempted to run away.

Before the suspect could run far, he tripped and fell with the dog in his arms. The dog then bit the suspect and ran from him.

The suspect fled before police arrived in the area. No injuries were reported. The dog returned to the owner and was also uninjured.

A white male, approximately 5’6″, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white hooded sweatshirt that was covering his face, and black pants