Woman wanted in death of an infant who died after overdosing on Fentanyl turns herself in

A woman wanted in connection to the death of an infant who overdosed on Fentanyl turned herseflt into police.

On December 13, police arrested Tiffany Nicole Stokes on charges of felony homicide and felony child neglect in connection to the death of her young child that was reported to have occurred at an apartment located in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive in Gainesville on June 23, was arrested.

Her court date is pending, Police did not release her bond status.

On June 23 at 3:03 a.m., officers responded the woman’s apartment to investigate an initial report of an unconscious 20-month-old child.

Officers and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the apartment after the mother of the child, identified as the accused, reported the two were co-sleeping when she woke to find him unconscious.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The child’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Manassas for further analysis and autopsy. At the time of the death, no suspicious or unusual circumstances were determined to have occurred.

In early August, investigators received preliminary findings from the OCME indicating the child reportedly had a lethal amount of Fentanyl in his blood which caused his death, police said.