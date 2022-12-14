Prince William County Public Schools declare Code Orange for December 15

Prince William County Public Schools called a Code Orange, meaning students and teachers are expected to work from home tomorrow, Thursday, December 15.

According to the school division, school buildings and offices will be closed. Students are expected to learn asynchronously (asynchronous learning allows for independent learning or within a specific timeframe). Staff is expected to work remotely.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, with the possibility of icy conditions in the early morning hours. According to the National Weather Service, an ice storm warning will be in effect in the Shenandoah Valley.

A shortage of school bus drivers and concern over ice prompted the schedule change; the school division posted to Twitter.

Prince William County, Public Schools, is the state’s second-largest school division.

Elsewhere, Manassas City Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday. We’ve also heard from the two community colleges in the area, NOVA and Germanna, who will open later than usual tomorrow.

We’re posting closures and delays here.