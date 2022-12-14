Published December 14, 2022 at 4:52PM | Updated December 14, 2022 at 11:51PM

Storm-related delays/closures for Thursday, Dec. 15: Updating as they come in

Public schools

Prince William County Public Schools — All Prince William County Public Schools are operating on Code Orange on Thursday, December 15. [Twitter]

Spotsylvania County Public Schools — All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, December 15. 12-month employees and essential employees are to report to work on time as safety permits. [Twitter]

Manassas City Public Schools — Manassas City Public Schools will open 2 hours late Thursday, December 15, 2022, due to possible icy conditions in the early morning hours. [Twitter]

Fredericksburg City Public Schools — FCPS is on a two-hour delay Thursday, December 15, 2022. Employees should report on a two-hour delay except essential workers who should report on time. [Twitter]

Colleges / Universities

Germanna Community College — Due to anticipated inclement weather, Germanna Community College will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. [Twitter]

NOVA — All NOVA Campuses will open at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, 12/15, due to expected inclement weather. [Twitter]

Governments

Prince William County — Open, unscheduled leave or telework in effect [Twitter]

Prince William County Parks and Rec — Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center AND Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center will be operating on a delayed opening. Doors will open at 8 am. [Twitter]

Military

Marine Corps Base Quantico — Operating in Code Yellow. The Base is open on time. [Twitter]

Fort Belvoir — Garrison and Rivanna Station will operate under a DELAYED OPENING on 15 Dec. employees must report to their offices no earlier than 9 am with the option for unscheduled leave/unscheduled telework. [Twitter]