Police arrest woman six months after bank robbery

Police arrested a woman charged with robbing a bank in Woodbridge this past summer.

On December 14, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that occurred at the Apple Federal Credit Union at 14229 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridgeon June 8, was arrested. The accused

Stacy Lee Scott, 54, of no fixed address, was located in Woodbridge and taken into custody, she’s charged with robbery. Her court date is pending. The police did not release her bond status.

Police Scott as a suspect in the case on December 1, 2022.

On June 8 at 11:44 a.m., officers responded to the bank to investigate a robbery in progress.

Upon arriving, officers determined the suspect fled the building. The investigation revealed someone entered the business and approached a service window. The robber passed a note to the teller demanding money and implied he was armed.

The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen.

While investigating, officers determined that the suspect changed clothing after the incident.