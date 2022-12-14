An angel appeared for a woman about to jump from a bridge into the Rappahannock River.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant T. Merrell was driving home after playing the part of Mrs. Claus for the Public Safety Santa Run when she saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing and looking down.

The bridge carries traffic on Route 1 between Fredericksburg and Stafford County over the Rappahannock River.

A Fredericksburg police spokeswoman said something didn’t feel right to Merrell, so she turned her vehicle around to check on the woman. After doing two U-turns, the deputy found the woman in the same spot with one leg hanging over the bridge.

The deputy used her radio to call for help. Still dressed from head to toe in her Mrs. Claus dress, boots, glasses, and wig, Lieutenant Merrell approached the woman and started using her crisis intervention skills.

Fredericksburg Police Patrol Sergeant A. Lynch was driving home after working the Santa Run and pulled over to assist Lieutenant Merrell. Deputy Merrell and Sgt. Lynch worked as a team and could safely pull the 25-year-old woman off the railing. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is receiving the mental health assistance she needs.

“The most amazing part of this story is that Lieutenant Merrell and Sergeant Lynch typically take a different route home. Call it divine intervention or fate, I truly believe these officers were meant to take the route they did and help save this woman’s life. I applaud them both for flawlessly utilizing their crisis intervention skills,” said Police Chief Brian Layton in a press release.

Fredericksburg Sheriff Foster echoed Chief Layton’s sentiment and stated in a press release, “This was remarkable teamwork between the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and Police Department and a true Christmas miracle.”

The saying goes, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but in reality, it’s the most stressful and overwhelming time of the year for many. Police encourage those who are struggling with mental health or having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to receive assistance from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center. For access to mental health services, contact the Rappahannock Area Community Service Board at 540-373-6876.