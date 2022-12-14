Man rushes 7-Eleven clerk, makes off with cash

A robber rushed a clerk at a 7-Eleven store in Manassas and made off with cash.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Manassas police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the 9200 block of Wellington Road for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

An investigation revealed the store clerk was tending to another customer when a man rushed behind the register, shoved the clerk, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the open register, and then fled on foot.

Police searched the area was searched with the assistance of both Prince William County and Manassas Park Police but couldn’t find the man.

He’s described as a middle-aged black male with a possible goatee, wearing a black beanie cap, a black North Face-brand jacket, a navy-blue hoodie underneath the jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police.