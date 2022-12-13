Victim treated for injuries after fight at Potomac Shores clubhouse

A Dumfries-area man faces charges after a fight outside the Potomac Shores neighborhood clubhouse.

On Sunday, December 10 at 10:45 p.m, officers responded to the Potomac Shores Recreational Center located at 1801 Potomac Shores Pkwy near Dumfries to investigate a fight. Upon arriving at the location, officers located a 59-year-old man, suffering from injuries to his face.

Fire and rescue crews treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries. The investigation revealed the accused was involved in a physical altercation outside the recreation center that continued inside, police said.

While inside the recreation center, patrons, including the victim, intervened and took the accused to the ground to separate the parties. As the victim stood up, the accused kicked him in the face. The accused fled prior to police arriving at the center.

Adam Tristan, 41, of 1554 Meadowlark Glen Road in Dumfries, is charged with attempted malicious wounding. His court date is pending.