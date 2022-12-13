Stafford woman faces malicious wounding charge after man stabbed

Police said a woman used a knife to stab a man during an argument.

On Wednesday, December 7, officers concluded an investigation into a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence in the 16900 block of Monmouth Court in Dumfries on November 23.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim before the parties separated. Fire and rescue personnel treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused. On December 7, the accused, identified as Lyric Elizabeth JERDEN, was taken into custody without incident.

Lyric Elizabeth Jerden, 26, of 504 Kings Crest Drive in Stafford, is charged with malicious wounding. A court date is pending.