Seven people homeless after house fire in Yorkshire

Seven poeple are displaced after a house fire near Manassas.

Today at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, This afternoon, units were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Leland Road (Yorkshire). Crews arrived with fire showing from the rear of a two-story single-family dwelling.

Fire crews initiated an attack to stop the rapidly spreading blaze. At one point, crews were forced to change tactics due to the amount of fire.

The structure sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

The house was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The Red Cross is assisting seven displaced adults. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

A smoke detector alerted one inside the house at the time of the blaze to the fire. This incident exemplifies the importance of having smoke detectors on all properties. The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly.