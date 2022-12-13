Delegate Elizabeth Guzman announced her candidacy for State Senate in the new Senate District 29, which contains all of the Prince William County precincts she currently represents in the House of Delegates.

District 29 also now contains a portion of northern Stafford County. Jeremy McPike has held the seat since 2016.

“I worked three jobs when I came to this country as a single mother with $300 and a little girl, so no one had to tell me about the struggle; I lived it,” said Delegate Guzman in a press release. “That’s why representation matters and why I led the fights for paid sick leave and workers’ rights.

Voters first sent Guzman to the House of Delegates in a blue-wave election in 2017. This year, Guzman received national attention after WJLA-TV aired an interview saying she wanted to have parents criminally charged for not affirming their children’s sexual identity.

Guzman has endorsements from the pro-abortion group Virignia NOW, Dumfries Town Council members, and labor unions.

“Elizabeth Guzman was a single mom who worked three jobs to support her child and has dedicated her career to helping others as a social worker, so she understands the challenges that countless Virginia women face in today’s society,” said Lisa Sales, president of Virginia NOW and chair of the Virginia NOW PAC.

“Every worker should have the freedom to join a union and bargain collectively, and our sister Elizabeth Guzman passed a historic law to give Virginia’s teachers, firefighters, and public service workers a seat at the table,” said Robert Hollingsworth, executive director of AFSCME District Council 20. “Elizabeth is standing up with public service workers across Virginia while we are getting organized. We can count on her to fight for us in the Senate because she is one of us and has taken on the toughest fights to get things done. Workers need her voice in the Virginia Senate because she’s fought for them to have a voice on the job. AFSCME District Council 20 is proud to endorse her campaign in the new District 29.”

The Democrats will hold a nominating convention next year. The General Election is Tuesday, November 7, 2023.