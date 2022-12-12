Manassas City Manager to address Chamber of Commerce members

Manassas City Manager Patrick Pate will speak to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce members.

Pate has served as City Manager for the City of Manassas since October 2013. In his role as city manager, he is responsible for an operating budget of $328 million and a capital budget of $205 million, providing all aspects of local government service delivery.

This includes water, sewer, electric utilities, police, fire, rescue, public works, engineering, social services, a regional airport, economic development, planning, community development, and staff services. Pate also lives in Manassas.

The conversation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Those who want to join may register here for free.

The Manassas City Manager is appointed by the mayor and city council to be the city’s chief administrative officer. The city manager carries out the city council’s policy directives and manages the government’s daily operations. The city manager oversees the preparation of the annual operating and capital budgets and other reports as may be required for submission to the city council.