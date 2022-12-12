Library to consider new systemwide strategic plan at today’s meeting at Howell Branch

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has published its Director’s written report for September 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, which is part of the consent agenda for the Library Board’s December 12 meeting.

This report highlights how the library has pursued its strategic plan during the fall quarter by providing innovative programming, communicating with customers, addressing community needs, and embracing local partnerships.

According to the report:

An annual audit is nearing completion, with results to be reported at the March 2023 Board meeting

Meetings with local budget managers for the FY24 budget have begun

FY23 spending is on target, and projections are positive, even with a reduced

budget

budget Created a new financial report on direct and indirect expenses by locality and by

branch for most expenses

branch for most expenses ARPA funds from the Library of Virginia are expected in the amount of $18,000

fo the telehealth booths

fo the telehealth booths CRRL received a grant of $7,500 from the Community Foundation for

technology and equipment

The library’s Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. today (Monday, Dec. 12, 2022) at the Howell library branch, 806 Lyons Boulevard in Stafford County, to discuss the library’s new strategic plan. The library’s last strategic plan, penned in 2016, aimed to “Inspire lifelong learning for everyone in our community.”

Here’s the link containing the meeting agenda. It’s open to the public. The next Board of Trustees meeting is March 13, 2023.

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library serves Stafford, Spotsylvania, Westmoreland counties, and Fredericksburg.